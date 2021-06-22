Partly Cloudy icon
Police: Boy Scouts find human remains under Florida building

Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2013 file photo, shows a close up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The committee representing child sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has agreed to the extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils and sponsoring organizations. In return for the extension, the BSA and local councils must provide the committee with information about local troop rosters that can help victims validate their claims, according to a court filing submitted Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Some Boy Scouts who were conducting a cleanup operation as part of an Eagle Scout project found human remains under a building in Florida’s Panhandle, police said.

The medical examiner's office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway, the Pensacola Police Department said in a statement.

Anthropologists from the University of West Florida are assisting in the investigation, the statement said.

No additional details were immediately available.

