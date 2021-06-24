Disappearing Florida lake once again refilling with water

Lake Jackson’s original name was “Okeeheepkee,” meaning “disappearing waters.” The first documented disappearance of the lake’s water in recent times was in February 1829, according to a newspaper report.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Lake Jackson, visible from the observation deck of the Florida State Capitol, was almost completely drained last week.

It’s an occurrence that has happened at least a dozen times over the last 200 years.

But as quickly as the lake appeared to empty, the geological abnormality is again filling up with water.

State geologists were on hand at Lake Jackson on Thursday with ground penetrating radar.

“Yesterday, there were some bubbles coming up, so it’s still draining, still taking some water. We’re just waiting to see what happens,” said Casey Albritton with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

A week ago, the lake had almost completely drained after a large sinkhole opened up for the first time since 2012. The first recorded dry down was in 1829.

“Hopefully we’re trying to see if there is any connectivity between some of these other sinkholes and proximity to the main sinkhole at Porter hole, and get a clearer picture of what’s going on near Porter sink,” Albritton said.

Ad

But after two-and-a-half inches of new rain, birds were once again diving for fish and onlookers who came out to see the disappearing waters saw them reappearing instead.

“Get an actual feel for it, you know ‘cause I’ve seen it on pictures and everything,” sightseer Corey Hooker said. “But, you know, it doesn’t do justice.”

Authorities say two skulls found when the lake drained are not the result of foul play but are of archaeological interest. More details about the discovery weren’t immediately clear on Thursday.

The yellow caution tape that surrounded the sinkhole last week, now under water, was being retrieved by the Department of Environmental Protection to protect future boaters.

Okeehempkee is what the Seminole Tribe used to call Lake Jackson. It means “disappearing waters.”

During the 1982 dry down, an alligator was seen being sucked into the sinkhole.

Geologists said it’s not a question of if but when the lake the lake will dry down again.