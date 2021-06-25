Federal, state emergeny aid flowing to help condo collapse response

President Joe Biden early Friday approved federal assistance as crews continued working at the scene of a collapsed condominium building in Miami-Dade County and as more than 100 people remained missing.

Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive over Thursday night declaring a state of emergency in Miami-Dade County as rescuers and recovery workers continue to search for survivors and victims of the high-rise collapse in Surfside.

The order will also make it easier for resources to be provided in aid for those affected by the collapse.

“The TV doesn’t do it justice,” DeSantis told reporters after touring the site Thursday. “I mean, it is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that. Right now, we have fire-rescue, they are in search-and-rescue mode. They are trying to identify survivors. I know they have made contact with some. And they’re doing everything they can to save lives.”

A White House’s order directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide equipment and resources needed at the Champlain Towers complex in Surfside, where the 12-story building collapsed just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” according to a release issued just after midnight/

The release said a program that provides assistance to individuals and households “and assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided.”

Biden addressed the collapse Thursday, saying “whatever help you want that the federal government can provide, we are waiting, just ask us, we’ll be there.”

News Service of Florida contributed to this report.