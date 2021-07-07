Cloudy icon
Florida

Elsa makes landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast

Vic Micolucci
, I-Team reporter, anchor

Horseshoe Beach (WJXT)

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall late Wednesday morning in Taylor County along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Elsa wobbled through the Gulf of Mexico, briefly reaching hurricane strength, but moved ashore as a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday in its 11 a.m. advisory.

The storm made landfall in lightly populated Taylor County -- near Dixie County’s Horseshoe Beach -- with maximum sustained winds estimated at 45 mph.

When News4Jax arrived in Horseshoe Beach around noon, storm surge, downed trees, underwater roads and roof damage could be seen.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee also said there were reports of flash flooding and rising storm surge from Dixie County.

Elsa is the season’s fifth named storm and the first Atlantic hurricane of 2021.

