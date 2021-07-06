Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa moved ashore near Horsehoe Beach in Florida’s Big Bend just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after spreading downpours, strong winds and even tornadoes across North Central Flordia.

At 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said the center of Elsa was making landfall in Taylor County, about 65 miles north-northwest of Cedar Key. It still had 65 mph sustained winds with higher gusts as it continued to move north at 14 mph.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move across North-Central Florida and into Southeast Georgia through the afternoon and evening.

The biggest impact to monitor remains heavy rainfall and stronger gusts to 50 mph in severe storms. There is also a threat for isolated tornadoes in Northeast Florida. A confirmed EF0 tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, southwest of Lake City.

As of 11 a.m., the hurricane warning along the west coast of Florida has been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning. The Storm Surge Watch for the Florida Gulf Coast was discontinued.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now up along the Atlantic Coast from the St. Marys River at the Flordia-Georgia border up to Little River Inlet, South Carolina.

Bracing for the impacts, schools across the state, including those in Duval County and the University of Florida, shut down operations on Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in more than 30 counties, including Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, and Union and Columbia.

At 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, DeSantis said there had been no reports of significant damage and no injuries reported.

He said as of 6 a.m., there were about 26,000 customers across Florida without power, most of them in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.

“I asked Floridians to simply be safe and use common sense,” DeSantis said. “All things considered, where we looked at 72 hours ago, I think the impacts have been less than what we thought would be reasonable. So we’re fortunate.”

DeSantis said the state will continue to monitor river levels and potential flooding.

“Northern Florida has been very saturated over the last couple of weeks,” he said. “So this is going to dump a lot of rain on there and it’s going to exacerbate any of those issues.”

#Elsa's center playing peekaboo again with deep convection pic.twitter.com/CnUQkoGzCV — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) July 6, 2021

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County is prepared for any effects the system might bring to Northeast Florida.

“We’ve been through this a number of times together, unfortunately, over the last few years,” Curry said during an interview Tuesday on The Morning Show.

He said city workers were out over the weekend clearing drainage ditches to help with any potential flooding after consistently heavy rainfall ahead of the storm.

The NHC track forecast suggests some minor impacts for Jacksonville, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia late Tuesday into Wednesday.

As Elsa approached the state early Tuesday, Key West had 70 mph gusts with four inches of rain after Elsa passed 50 miles west of the island city. But the Tropical Storm Warning for the Florida Keys east of the Seven Mile Bridge has been discontinued.

Forecasters warn about storm into Tampa Bay neighborhoods, but there have been no reports of major damage. Tampa International Airport shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bands of rain reached Surfside on Florida’s Atlantic coast, soaking the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, killing at least 32 people. Search and rescue crews have worked through rain in search of more than 100 others listed as missing, but must pause when lightning threatens, and a garage area in the pancaked debris already filled with water Monday, officials said.

Elsa is the season’s fifth named storm and the first Atlantic hurricane of 2021.

