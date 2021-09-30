Partly Cloudy icon
Flounder recreational harvest season closes Oct. 15 in Florida

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

The recreational harvest of flounder in all state and federal waters will close Oct. 15 and remain closed through Nov. 30, reopening Dec. 1.

A recent stock status update suggested that the flounder fishery statewide is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida, which led the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to approve an annual season closure late last year.

Other south Atlantic and Gulf states have also reported declines in flounder populations and have been making their own regulation changes.

Learn more about flounder regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine.

