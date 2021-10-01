Florida boy runs mile, flag in hand, to honor Deputy Joshua Moyers

Carrying with him a Thin Blue Line Flag, a Central Florida boy -- who raises awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty -- ran a mile to honor fallen Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Zechariah Cartledge runs a mile for every fallen hero across the country. This includes running for firefighters and K-9 officers.

“Our prayers continue to stay with you through the loss of your brave hero,” Zachariah said at the conclusion of the mile.

Here is the video of the run shared on Facebook:

The flag Zechariah ran with will be presented to Moyers’ family.

Moyers was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Friday. The man accused of fatally shooting him surrendered Tuesday following a manhunt and has been booked into the jail.