COVID-19 spread continues to slow as Florida surpasses 60,000 deaths from virus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Public Health reported Friday that 60,334 residents have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic claimed its first life in the state in March 2020.

Of those deaths, 664 were added in the previous seven days. The state does not report when the deaths occurred. It sometimes takes days or weeks for a death to be added to the state’s COVID-19 count.

The state reported 11,069 new cases in the weekly report and a positively rate of 2.4% -- numbers that continue to drop.

The number of new cases last week is similar to what the state reported in mid-June -- less than one-tenth of the weekly increases reported when the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread across Florida in July and early August.

The number of hospital inpatients with the disease has also dropped over the last two months. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed 1,965 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID-19, down from 2,333 a week earlier. Also, the new data showed 480 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 573 a week earlier.

Cases and hospitalization surged in July and August because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. But the numbers improved through September, October and the first few days of November.

The number of Florida COVID-19 patients needing treatment in hospital intensive-care units has dropped to 400, according to data posted online Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data also showed continued decreases in the overall number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, a steady trend over the past two months.

The 400 patients reported Friday in intensive-care unit beds was down from 516 a week earlier and 1,425 on Oct. 1. Also, the report showed that Florida hospitals had 1,732 inpatients with COVID-19. That was down from 2,139 a week earlier and 5,414 on Oct. 1.