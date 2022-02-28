Florida Lottery makes history with new, $50 scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery announced a new scratch-off game on Monday which features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game is a $50 ticket that features more than $1.5 billion in cash prizes and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

The new 500X THE CASH game joins the X THE CASH family of Scratch-Off games that launched in January, featuring a combined total of more than $2.2 billion in prizes.

Ad

Now, through April 11, players can also enter non-winning X THE CASH tickets into the Xtra Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to win $450,000 in cash prizes! In each of the two promotion drawings, two winners will each receive $25,000, 20 winners will each receive $5,000, and 75 winners will each receive $1,000.

The Florida Lottery is also introducing three additional Scratch-Off games today: DOUBLE YOUR MONEY, BONUS CASH, and WILD DOUGH. These games range in price from $1 to $5 and offer more than $125 million in total cash prizes.

These games, and the 500X THE CASH game, are expected to be available at all Lottery retailers within 48 hours.

Ad

To learn more, visit www.flalottery.com.