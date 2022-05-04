Florida expands alligator hunting hours to 24 hours a day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved changes to the statewide alligator hunt this week.

Nope, this isn’t a load of croc(k).

The FWC approved increasing hunting hours and adding precharged pneumatic airbows to the legal methods of “taking” an alligator.

The hours increased from 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day during the season.

Related: Video: Florida home offers 3-bed, 3-bath, and one 12-foot alligator | Easter stroll: Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

Ad

They also added precharged pneumatic airbows to the legal methods to help “assist hunters with mobility challenges and youth or smaller framed hunters who might have limited dexterity or strength.”

The statewide alligator hunting season begins on August 15 and ends on the morning of November 1. The FWC will be issuing over 7,300 alligator harvest permits through three random drawings and a final leftover phase.

Related: FWC: Changes coming for redfish, cobia in state waters; blueline tilefish in Atlantic

Visit MyFWC.com/Alligator for more information.