Couple fatally shot at resort in domestic murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman were found fatally shot Saturday at a hotel resort in central Florida’s tourist corridor in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide that started as a domestic dispute.

The middle-aged man and woman were found at The Fountains Resort on International Drive, which is a primary tourist corridor in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told local news outlets that it appears the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

No further details were released Saturday afternoon.