Officials: 2 dead on 1st day of lobster mini-season

KEY WEST, Fla. – Two people died in the Florida Keys during the first day of lobster mini-season, officials said.

The annual two-day event began Wednesday. It allows people to take their legal limit of spiny lobster before the regular season, which runs Aug. 6-March 31.

Both deaths occurred in the Lower Keys, and foul play wasn't suspected in either case, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release.

A 51-year-old Tampa man died after losing consciousness in the water shortly after noon near Bluefish Channel near Key West, officials said. Around the same time, a 64-year-old Garland, Texas, man died after collapsing in a boat just north of Mile Marker 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m.