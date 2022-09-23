Florida Attorney General Moody activates price gouging hotline in response to state of emergency

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Friday activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.

It comes following the move by Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency for 24 counties in the state. In areas covered by the state of emergency, Floridians can report instances of severe price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm.

Florida’s price gouging law only applies to commodities and services essential to preparing for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

2022 HURRICANE SEASON: Tracking the Tropics Interactive Map | Know Your Zone: Your flood risk | Plan & Prepare: Resources to be ready

“If anyone suspects price gouging, report it to my office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, filing online at MyFloridaLegal.com or using our free No Scam reporting app,” Moody said in a prepared statement.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services needed as a direct result of the event.

For tips on reporting price gouging, click here .