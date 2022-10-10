DeSantis awards over $2 million in small business loans to help those impacted by Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made three major announcements about restoration updates Monday morning alongside other state officials at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte.

After he activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program following Hurricane Ian’s devastation, DeSantis said $2.5 million in loans were awarded as of Monday to 55 small businesses such as restaurants and autobody shops.

The program was activated to provide short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced financial impacts or physical damage due to Ian.

Four Charlotte County businesses received $175,000 from the program.

Charlotte County Emergency Operation officials told him last week that their priority was to get their schools reopened.

“Charlotte submitted five requests to us for assistance, including chillers to provide air conditioning at one of the middle schools, prioritizing power restorations at one of the elementary schools, removing trees and debris from several schools and removing debris from bus stops and new ceiling tiles to be replaced if some were damaged,” DeSantis said.

As a result of these requests being filled, Charlotte county announced that all but three of its schools will reopen Monday.

Recognizing the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael, a catastrophic category 5 hurricane that ravaged Northwest Florida in 2018, DeSantis awarded an additional $126 million to 24 communities across Florida that are continuing to strengthen and rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

The award -- made possible through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program -- will be used toward a continuing commitment to rebuilding from Hurricane Michael which included almost $50 million for Panama County, $9 million for Bay County, $8.9 million for Marianna County, $7.3 million for Golf County, $5.5 million to Callaway and Graceville counties, and $5.7 million to Jackson County.

Funds will be used to help build and improve infrastructures to hopefully help these areas become more resilient in face of future storms.

“Today’s $126 million awarded to 24 Hurricane Michael-impacted communities is an example of our lasting commitment to helping Florida communities rebuild following a storm,” said DeSantis. “Four years later, Northwest Florida has made remarkable progress but it has been a difficult journey with more work ahead.”

In addition, First Lady Casey DeSantis said the Florida Disaster Fund raised $41 million for storm relief efforts.

Applicants have until December 2, 2022, to apply for funding through the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. Loans are available for up to $50,000 for eligible applicants. Visit www.deosera.force.com to apply.