Now is time to block bats from getting into your home, FWC says

Florida boasts 13 native bat species, all of which are both ecologically and economically beneficial, the FWC says.

Bats serve a purpose in Florida’s ecosystem, so there are certain times of the year when Florida residents aren’t allowed to disturb them. But bat maternity season is over and now is the time to bat-proof your home, state wildlife officials say.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), residents need to wait until the fall, after bat maternity season ends on Aug. 15, to start making efforts to “exclude” bats from their homes or other structures.

It is only legal to use exclusion devices between Aug. 15 and April 15.

The FWC explained that it’s illegal in Florida to kill or harm bats, so “exclusion devices” allow bats to safely get out of a structure without being able to get back in. They are the only legal and appropriate method to remove bats from your home or building, FWC said.

The state’s native bats typically roost in trees, caves or other natural spaces, but they can also be attracted to human-made structures. and fall is when bat “pups” have been weaned and can fly and search for food on their own.

That makes now the time to keep bats from getting into your home.

The FWC explained that bat exclusion is a multistep technique where all potential bat entry and exit points in a building are identified. To legally exclude bats, exclusion devices must be left up for a minimum of four nights and the low temperature must be forecast to remain above 50 degrees during that time period.

Florida boasts 13 native bat species, all of which are both ecologically and economically beneficial. These include the federally-listed Florida bonneted bat and the tricolored bat, which was recently proposed to be listed. All of the state’s bats are insectivores, with a single bat capable of eating hundreds of insects, such as mosquitoes or garden pests, in a single night. Bats’ worldwide impact is felt in their capacity as pollinators, seed dispersers and fertilizers.

The FWC suggests the following to aid native bat populations:

Preserve natural roost sites, including trees with cavities or peeling bark.

Leave dead palm fronds and Spanish moss, which can provide roosting spots for bats.

Install a bat house on your property.

Report unusual bat behavior, as well as sick or dead bats: MyFWC.com/BatMortality

For more information on proper exclusion techniques and ways you can help bats in Florida thrive, visit MyFWC.com/Bats.