Officers make Christmas Eve deliveries of stolen packages

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers in South Florida made Christmas Eve deliveries to the rightful owners of packages that had been stolen by a “porch pirate” on Saturday, authorities said.

Police officers in Hollywood, Florida received a call about a man who was seen taking packages from people's front doors Saturday evening. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man who matched a description and tried to make contact with him but he ran away, the Hollywood Police Department said in a news release.

The officers chased him and were able to take him into custody. Upon searching the man's vehicle, they found 30 stolen packages. Officers were able to identify who most of the packages belonged to and delivered them to their proper homes on Christmas Eve, the news release said.

The man is facing criminal charges of burglary, grand theft and resisting arrest without violence.