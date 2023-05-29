Florida Freedom Summer: Here’s what you can buy without paying sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Summer is right around the corner and some of the events — and things you buy — could seem a little cheaper than last year.

During the 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday, you can purchase admissions to music events, sporting events, cultural events, state park annual passes, and fitness facilities, as well as certain boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies and fishing supplies — all exempt from sales tax.

The tax holiday begins on Monday, May 29, and ends on Monday, Sept. 4.

Related: Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday. Here’s what’s covered.

This sales tax holiday won’t be the only one this year. It’s all part of a $1.3 billion package of tax breaks signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

House Bill 7063 from the 2023 regular legislative session was signed into law on May 25, and it contains six tax relief holidays and specifies the timeframe for each holiday.

For a full list of everything exempt from sales tax this summer, click here.