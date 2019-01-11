2 men indicted on murder in Bradford County deputy-involved shooting

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A Bradford County grand jury has indicted two men on felony murder charges in the death of an accomplice who was shot and killed by Bradford County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Devaughdre Rogers, 20, was killed in July as he fled from deputies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rogers, who was wanted in a drive-by shooting, got out of the car with an assault rifle in hand when he was fatally shot outside a summer camp near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and State Road 16, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jaylon Hankerson and Deontay Risby, who the Sheriff's Office said were with Rogers in the car, are both charged with second-degree felony murder.

In Florida, someone charged with a felony can also be charged with murder if another person dies during the felony act.

October fatal shooting involving deputies ruled justifiable

The grand jury also reviewed another fatal shooting involving Bradford County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Anthony Hodges, 39, was killed in October in an exchange of gunfire outside his home in Lawtey.

He had a history of mental health issues and opened fire on deputies with an assault rifle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The grand jury found the shooting to be justifiable.

