Clay County deputies seek missing 82-year-old man

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find an elderly man missing from the Fleming Island area.

Deputies are searching for 82-year-old Wesley Royce Bumpers, who was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. near the Publix on Hibernia Road.

Bumpers is believed to be in a white four-door 2018 Cadillac STS with Florida license plate GZC-G90, deputies said.

At this time he is considered to be endangered due to diminished mental faculties and medical concerns, to which medication is needed, deputies said.

If you have any information, please contact 904-264-6512 or by dialing/texting 911.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.