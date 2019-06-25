Clay County deputy battling breast cancer gets special visit

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Clay County junior deputy paid a special visit recently to a deputy recovering from breast cancer.

Deputy Cortney Altstatt, 27, has openly shared her journey through chemotherapy treatments, a double mastectomy, other surgeries and radiation therapy.

She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer after finding a lump during a self-breast exam last year.

The Sheriff's Office said Altstatt is on her way to healing and got a helping hand, some flowers and a smile from a junior deputy during a recent visit.

(He also brought along some doughnuts!)

"You all have been following her journey through cancer survival, surgeries and serious treatments -- to which we are beyond amazed at your support," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to help the Altstatt family.

