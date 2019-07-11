Clay County deputy battling breast cancer rings the bell

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - After months of therapies and procedures, a Clay County deputy who has been battling breast cancer rung the bell and completed her radiation treatment.

Deputy Corney Alstatt got the diagnosis after she found a lump during a breast exam last October. She learned she had Stage 3 breast cancer and chose to battle the disease head-on.

An email from the Clay County Sheriff's Office sent Thursday reads:

For all of those who have been following detention deputy Cortney Altstatt’s heroic story of breast cancer survival, we are ecstatic to announce that she has rang the bell!

After surgery, multiple radiation treatments and many other procedures, she is looking forward to this wonderful recovery ahead. Stay tuned as we have great details to come. #CCSOFL #CortneyCan

The Sheriff's Office shared the above photo with News4Jax showing Alstatt ringing the bell. The 27-year-old mother of four said much of her support comes from home and her work family at the Sheriff's Office. It's made it possible for her to continue her work as a detention deputy at the jail.

"They're like a second family to me," Alstatt told News4Jax in April.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to help the Altstatt family.

