After raid, missing 4-year-old believed to be in 'imminent danger'

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Following a raid at a suspected drug home in Orange Park, the Clay County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help in finding a missing 4-year-old boy who was believed to be in danger.

Deputies said James Dean Welles Jr. was last seen at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Brighton Village near Kettering Way. James is believed to be in imminent danger.

James was last in the custody of his mother, Jady Shannon Dow, 28, but is possibly with other family members, deputies said.

Clay County Sheriff's Office Jady Dow (photo courtesy of the Clay County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Sheriff's Office, the mother left with the child following a SWAT raid Thursday at a home in Brighton Village in Clay County. Four people were arrested during the raid, including a man who has the same name as the boy.

Anyone with information about James or Dow is asked to call CCSO's Communications Section at 904-264-6512, call or text 911, visit CCSO's website and go to the "See Something, Say Something" banner and leave a crime tip or call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.