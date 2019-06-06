4 drug suspects arrested after SWAT raids Orange Park home

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Four people were arrested Thursday morning after the Clay County Sheriff's Office SWAT team raided a suspected drug house in an Orange Park neighborhood.

Armed with a search warrant, deputies entered the home on Kettering Way in the Brighton Village subdivision about 6 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said. They found nearly a dozen people and drugs inside.

Thursday morning's raid came in response to a wave of complaints and intelligence gathered by the agency's narcotics unit, spokesperson Chris Padgett said in a news release.

"This quiet and quaint community should never have been exposed to such dangerous behavior and our members are proud to have been able to help," Padgett said.

Under arrest are Anthony Maceda, 38; Amy Permenter, 38; Randy Johnson, 24; and James Welles, 23. Maceda is charged with sale of methamphetamine. The rest face various drug possession charges.

