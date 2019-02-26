Clay superintendent to announce district police chief recommendation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County Schools will take the next step in forming a school district police department.

The school board voted to form a department, separate from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this month. A special meeting to finalize some of these plans is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Superintendent Addison Davis will also announce his recommendation for the school district's first Police Chief.

The resolution establishes a school district police department and gives the district the power to appoint school safety officers.

It’s been a hot topic among Clay County neighbors since it was first announced that the school board had voted in favor of adding a district police department. A school board representative said the decision to move forward with this came in wake of the one-year anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The estimated cost to run the department would be more than $6 million for the first year, and $4 million for the second year. The department would have 47 members including:

39 officers

4 sergeants

1 detective

1 training lieutenant

1 lieutenant

1 chief

Some like the idea of a school district police department, but not everyone is sold on it.

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels made a statement that was posted by his department online. He said he believes the school district rushed to make a decision on this and didn't think this plan through.

"I want our kids kept safe just like the parents want their kids kept safe. I can't allow the sheriff's office to idly stand by and let the district fail," Daniels said.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the district office in Green Cove Springs. From there, the superintendent will make his announcement at Fleming Island High School at noon.

