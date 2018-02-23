2nd Clay County student arrested in separate school threat

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An Oakleaf Junior High School student was arrested Friday afternoon on two felony and one misdemeanor count relating to threats to the school that were posted on social media, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Rosa Toledo, 13, was the second Clay County student arrested Friday for making threats to schools, deputies said.

Hours earlier, a 15-year-old freshman at Oakleaf High School was arrested in connection with a series of social media threats this week about a potential shooting at the high school.

Deputies said the arrests were not related.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels said he will provide information about the threat to the junior high and that arrest during an 8 p.m. news conference. News4Jax.com will stream that event.

Just after midnight Friday morning, texted tips led Clay County deputies to a home in the Oakleaf neighborhood, where they arrested Alexandria Ashanti Summerset, a freshman at the high school. She is charged with making a false report and written threats, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of interfering with a school function, an arrest report said.

The school board said Summerset will also face disciplinary action.

NEWS ALERT: Earlier today our agency was informed of threatening messages, sent through social media, involving Oakleaf Junior High School this time. This was immediately addressed by our Juvenile Crimes Unit, along with the members of our Cyber Crimes Unit.➡️ pic.twitter.com/7iruAeBLdw — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) February 23, 2018

The arrests come one day after Superintendent Addison Davis disclosed that the district had received 11 threats on the heels of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland on Valentine's Day. The school district said 40 percent of Oakleaf students stayed home on Thursday, but Friday's absentee rate was down to 20 percent. On an average day, school officials said 8 percent of students are absent.

Daniels previously said his agency will crack down on the people suspected of making school threats, saying he has a zero-tolerance policy. A Clay County teenager was arrested last year for making a bomb threat.

Schools across Northeast Florida, and nationwide, have been on edge since Feb. 14 when a gunman went on a shooting rampage inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people.

