Deputies arrest student after hoax threats to Oakleaf High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has arrested a freshman student in connection with a series of threats made on social media warning of violence at Oakleaf High School, authorities said Friday.

A message received Thursday night led deputies to a home in the Oakleaf neighborhood, where they made the arrest shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Alexandria Ashanti Summerset, 15, is charged with making a false report and written threats, both felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of interfering with a school function, an arrest report said.

The school board said Summerset also will face disciplinary action.

Summerset's father told News4Jax reporter Chris Parenteau that his daughter thought she was making joke, one that didn't amuse anyone else.

"She thought it was something that was funny. It was not. Obviously, she thought she would get away with it and she didn't," he said.

Superintendent Addison Davis praised the Sheriff's Office for its handling of the case:

"I applaud the Clay County Sheriff's Office and staff for their quick and detailed work in this investigation. The sheriff's office worked around the clock to identify the person behind these threats and took action immediately. I am extremely grateful for our continued partnership in keeping our schools and community safe and secure. As mentioned yesterday, this type of behavior will be addressed with zero tolerance and the student will be disciplined accordingly. Safety will remain our greatest priority and we will continue to foster a safe and respectful environment for our students and staff."

The news comes a day after Davis disclosed that the district has received 11 threats on the heels of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland on Valentine's Day.

None of the threats was credible, Sheriff Darryl Daniels said. But he was stated that his agency would take seriously and investigate any threats, even those found to be hoaxes, made to county schools.

RELATED: Clay County Sheriff: 11 school threats since Parkland massacre | What to do if you see a threat on social media | Jacksonville-area schools on edge after series of threats

"If we know that it's a hoax, we still may go the extra mile," he said at a Thursday news conference. "If I'm going to blow the budget on any one item, it's for the safety and welfare of our children."

Roughly 1,000 Oakleaf students, or about 40 percent of the student body, stayed home Thursday, according to figures provided by the school district.

Daniels previously said his agency will crack down on the people suspected of making school threats, saying he has a zero tolerance policy. A teenager was arrested last year for making a bomb threat.

UNCUT: Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels on school safety

"We will arrest you if we find out it's you. No bones about it. You will go to jail. You say, 'Poor little Timmy doesn't need to go to jail,' well poor little Timmy doesn't need to be making threats," he said Thursday.

Schools across Northeast Florida, and nationwide, have been on edge since Feb. 14 when a gunman went on a shooting rampage inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people.

Jacksonville Sheriff's spokesperson Melissa Bujeda offered the following tips to those who see threats on social media, urging people to notify the proper authorities immediately:

Q: What steps should someone take if they see a threat, or what appears to be a threat, on social media? A: Regardless if it is a threat to a school, infrastructure, or a person, law enforcement needs to be contacted. Do not wait to contact police or think someone else will.

A: Regardless if it is a threat to a school, infrastructure, or a person, law enforcement needs to be contacted. Do not wait to contact police or think someone else will. Q: How does the Sheriff's Office respond to reported threats? A: Each threat is reviewed and investigated. If it is a threat to a school or a threat in another jurisdiction, it is passed on to that police agency.

A: Each threat is reviewed and investigated. If it is a threat to a school or a threat in another jurisdiction, it is passed on to that police agency. Q: What are the potential consequences for those who make bogus or hoax threats on social media? A: If a threat is made and investigated, you can be arrested. One post online can change your life forever. We take all threats made seriously. Once a threat is made online, you can’t take it back and say you were just being funny or it was a joke. When people screenshot the post, you lose control when it is reposted over and over. Even if you delete it, the screenshot everyone took still exists.

A: If a threat is made and investigated, you can be arrested. One post online can change your life forever. We take all threats made seriously. Once a threat is made online, you can’t take it back and say you were just being funny or it was a joke. When people screenshot the post, you lose control when it is reposted over and over. Even if you delete it, the screenshot everyone took still exists. Q: What advice do you have for people regarding social media threats? A: Reposting on social media is not reporting it to authorities, contact police so police can investigate it.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.