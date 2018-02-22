Clay County schools have received 12 threats this school year

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Clay County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said the district has received 12 threats to schools this academic year, four or five of them in the wake of the Parkland shootings, and that the district will strongly discipline any student making such threats.

"It is essential that I ensure that each school workplace be a safe and respectful environment for all," Davis said. "There may be copycat threats within our schools and on social media. There may be some isolated threats and jokes that may be placed on social media as well. We will take every call seriously. We will take every social post seriously in order to problem solve and create the best and safest environment for our learners and our employees."

Davis said the district will continue to have lockdown drills, fire drills and active shooter drills to make sure students and teachers know how to react in an emergency situation. According to district officials, every school has an individual school emergency plan and "all schools have standard operating procedures to address any conceivable event at the school. Additionally, school counselors are available at all schools, many of whom are trained mental health counselors, district officials said.

CLAY COUNTY PLANNING: Full list of safety measures Clay County schools have implemented

Several parents in Clay County have called the newsroom to say they're keeping their children home Thursday. Bus drivers have also reported seeing fewer students at bus stops Thursday morning.

Cedric Grant’s ninth-grade son stayed home from school Thursday. The family moved to Florida this past August from Louisiana.

Grant saw the information about a social media threat at Oakleaf High School on Wednesday.

“I didn’t want to rush to the school. I said, ‘I’ll wait till you get home,' so my wife and I could talk to him about what was going on," Grant said. "He was very afraid when he came home. He was.”

Officials with the school district said attendance at Oakleaf High School Thursday was about 60 percent of the usual number.

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels will hold a separate news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon to address the online threats. Sources told News4Jax that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the threats and sharing information with local agencies.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.