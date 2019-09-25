Deputy undergoes successful reconstructive surgery after breast cancer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A day after asking for the community to keep Clay County deputy Cortney Altstatt in their prayers, the Sheriff's Office announced she was recovering well Wednesday after successful reconstructive surgery.

They said the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"She thanks all of the many people who wished her well throughout this journey," the Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet.

Altstatt shared her journey with News4Jax as she fought stage 3 breast cancer with a positive attitude and a smile on her face.

Altstatt got the diagnosis after she found a lump during a self-breast exam. The 27-year-old said it came out of nowhere.

"It was like two days before that, there was nothing there. Then, the next day or two, all of a sudden, it just popped up," Altstatt told News4Jax. "So, it was a scary thing."

Altstatt underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments and had a double mastectomy surgery. Doctors were originally planning on removing two to four lymph nodes after the cancer had spread, but ended up removing more than 20. The surgery was a success.

"They are saying everything looks good, I am healing really well. They are pretty impressed,” Altstatt said.

She was already back on the job, and then Tuesday had reconstructive surgery.

The sheriff’s deputy hopes her story will help raise awareness and bring support to others going through a similar situation.

“For anybody that is going through this: Be positive. You know, if anybody wants to reach out to me, that is in the dumps or has had a family member go through this or they’re going through it themselves, don’t hesitate to come to me and ask any questions or have support," Altstatt said. "I don’t mind talking to you."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to help the Altstatt family.

