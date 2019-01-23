FHP: School bus driver charged in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus driver in Clay County was charged for driving carelessly after he collided with a semi truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 18 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. No one on board reported injuries.

According to the FHP, the bus driver, a 70-year-old man, was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard when he failed to properly change lanes. As the bus moved into the right lane near the intersection of Everett Avenue, it collided with a tractor trailer.

The driver of the school bus was charged with improper change of lane, the FHP report said.

