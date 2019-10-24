Parents raise traffic concerns after student hit in front of Clay High School

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Before the sun rose over Green Cove Springs on Tuesday morning, a Clay High School student was hit by a car as they walked across State Road 16 to school.

Students and parents said the student is OK, but the incident drew strong reactions from parents who said recent changes at the school may affect student safety.

Kids leaving school Wednesday afternoon could be seen running in and out of traffic on the busy road.

For parents like Brenda Roberts it confirms their worst fears.

"I just worry about all of them," Roberts said Wednesday. "I mean, they are teenagers and everything is all about them, and they are not paying attention a lot of times."

She and other parents who emailed News4Jax are calling attention to the noticeable change in police presence in front of the school.

"Something needs to be done before a student gets badly hurt. I’m thankful the kid this morning is OK, but I believe it could have been prevented," Marty Griffis wrote in an email to News4Jax.

Roberts said last year, there was a resource officer who stopped traffic on State Road 16 when the buses exited the school.

"People always knew he was there, so people were slowing down," Roberts said.

The school didn’t have a crossing guard last year and doesn’t have a crossing guard this year.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida law doesn’t require high schools to have an assigned crossing guard, although some do because of the numbers of students crossing the street in certain areas.

The Sheriff's Office said before a new school safety law and a new police force took over as school resource officers, a Clay County deputy handled traffic control in front of the schools.

“Before the Stoneman Douglas Act, the Clay High deputy would observe traffic control from the front of the school using his patrol vehicle's emergency lights. Due to the Stoneman Act, the deputy was not allowed to sit in front of the school but assigned inside the school, leaving parents to believe that the deputy had been removed,” Sgt. Kenny West said in a statement. “The Clay County deputy was removed from Clay High School as of September 30 due to the Clay County School Board Police assuming our duties.”

News4Jax asked the Clay County School District what it plans to do to make this road safer, and it issued a written response:

"Our Director of Safety and Security said this is a state road issue; however, he is meeting with the county public works director this week to discuss a request being made to the state regarding additional signage. We are working with the appropriate agencies to see what can be done to make this area safer."

