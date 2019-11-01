Retired Navy chief enters crowded race for Clay County Sheriff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - There's a new candidate for sheriff in town.

Retired Navy chief Catherine Webb filed papers Friday morning to run for sheriff in Clay County.

Webb becomes the fourth candidate to file for the office joining Ben Carroll, Harold Rutledge and Mike Taylor.

Current Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, who was embroiled in a cheating scandal and abuse of power allegations that launched an FDLE investigation, has not yet filed for reelection. Daniels has said publicly he plans to run in the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, Daniels apologized for the "embarrassment" caused. His wife later filed for divorce.

Mike Taylor, a former FDLE agent, has raised the most money so far out of all the candidates with more than $75,000 in contributions, according to Clay County Supervisor of Elections.

Carroll, a retired emergency management specialist and former SWAT member, has raised $35,000 and Rutledge, a former Clay County Commissioner, has raised nearly $23,000.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.