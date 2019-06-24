Sentencing phase continues for Donald Davidson

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The sentencing phase continues for the sexual predator who killed a Middleburg woman and sexually assaulted her daughter back in 2014.

Donald Davidson pleaded guilty last month to killing Roseann Welsh, 37.

The sentencing phase could take a couple of days but Davidson faces two outcomes - life in prison or the death penalty.

Last month, in a surprising turn of events, Davidson decided to plead guilty to the murder of Welsh in her Middleburg home five years ago.

Medical Examiner, Dr. Valerie Rao, explained in detail how Welsh died. Investigators said Davidson had cut off his GPS monitor while on controlled release from prison when he strangled, stabbed and killed Welsh in her Middleburg home. After killing Welsh, investigators said Davidson stole her minivan, kidnapped and sexually assaulted her daughter before letting her go.

Investigators said Welsh’s son was the one to find her body.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson is handling this case, and more testimony is expected Monday.

Davidson himself once told the judge he had been treated for what he called a “schizo disease” and that he was using cocaine at the time of the murder.

