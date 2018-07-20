Timeline emerges in 65-year-old man's disappearance

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - As the search continued Friday for a missing 65-year-old Fleming Island man, more details of the hours leading up to his disappearance began to emerge.

As of Friday, there had been no evidence of foul play found in the search for Keith Edward Pereau, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies also said everyone close to Pereau has been cooperating.

According to investigators, Pereau left by boat from his dock early Sunday evening with his girlfriend and her family.

When the boat returned to dock later that night, Pereau was on the boat, investigators said.

After interviewing everyone close to him, investigators said they determined it was Pereau's girlfriend who last saw him about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, after the boat docked at his house.

The initial missing persons release sent Tuesday morning said Pereau had last been seen Monday morning near Clay Street in Fleming Island. But that changed after deputies did further interviews.

However, Frank Pereau, one of Pereau's sons, said he did get a missed call from his father's phone about 1 a.m. Monday. But Frank Pereau told News4Jax that he doesn't know whether it was his dad calling.

"We don’t know if it was him calling me, or he was in trouble or needed my help. We don’t know if it’s someone that had his cellphone calling me," Frank Pereau said. "We just don’t know, but obviously something terrible has happened."

Pereau's sons have been assisting in the search for their father, both on land and on the water. They've put up posters around the Fleming Island community and searched miles of the St. Johns River by boat.

On Friday, News4Jax spent several hours with the Freedom Boat Club on the river -- in the area near Pereau's house and in the area where his family has been searching.

News4Jax contacted members of the girlfriend's family several times, but they declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Pereau was described by deputies as having blue eyes and gray hair, being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512, or dial or text 911.

The Sheriff's Office asks people to use the hashtag #SeekingKeith for linking posts about Pereau.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.