Clay County deputies continue search for missing 65-year-old man

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County deputies continued to search Thursday for a missing 65-year-old man.

Keith Edward Pereau was last seen Monday morning near Clay Street in Fleming Island, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies told News4Jax on Thursday that they were searching the river because Pereau had been on a boat Sunday night and was seen on his deck.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there was no sign of foul play inside his home.

Pereau was described as having blue eyes and gray hair, being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Pereau or has any information about his disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512, or dial or text 911.

The Sheriff's Office asks people to use the hashtag #SeekingKeith for linking posts about Pereau.

