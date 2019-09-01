Authorities search for missing girl, 14, from Columbia County

Savannah Gulley (photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Columbia County.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Savannah Gulley, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said Gulley was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Southwest Barwick Terrace in Lake City.

Gulley is described by authorities as 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds and has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said she was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Gulley's whereabouts is asked to call FDLE, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005 or 911.

