FHP: Man run over, killed by trailer at I-75 rest area

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after being run over by a trailer at a rest area along I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the rest area on northbound I-75 near mile marker 412.

Troopers said a rental van with a trailer was parked in the rest area, and the man was leaning on the van.

As the van moved forward, the man fell and was run over by the van's trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's report.

The man died at the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.