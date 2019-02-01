DeSantis releases 'aspirational,' 'attainable' Florida budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis released a $91.3 billion budget proposal Friday that he called “aspirational but also attainable.”

The fiscal year 2019-2020 budget was dubbed “Bold Vision for a Brighter Future.”

“How we spend reflects on how we serve,” DeSantis said.

His budget recommends $335 million in tax cuts, including Back to School Disaster Preparedness Tax Holidays.

DeSantis said his administration will set aside $5.2 billion in reserves, including $1.6 billion in the Budget Stabilization Fund.

DeSantis had previously pledged $360 million for Everglades restoration and his budget proposal recommends a $154 million investment in the state's “prized properties,” including $100 million for Florida Forever and $54 million to improve state parks.

In K-12 public schools, DeSantis proposes doubling last year’s per student funding from $101 to $224 -- for a total of $21.7 billion. He also wants an increase of $50 million in the Safe Schools Allocation, and another $10 million for mental health in schools.

DeSantis said school safety is an ever-increasing priority, and proposed $510 million in infrastructure construction and maintenance, including nearly $100 million to fund School Safety Grants “to keep students safe.”

“Our Bold Vision for a Brighter Future budget puts hurricane recovery at the forefront,” DeSantis said. “We propose $271 million necessary for matching federal funds for federally declared disasters, a total of $1.9 billion.”

The budget also outlines $765 million to address housing and job training in hurricane recovery zones.

“Florida’s Panhandle residents, those in Florida Keys or other areas impacted by natural disasters, will not be forgotten,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he intends to fully fund Workforce and Affordable Housing programs at $338 million.

“Lack of affordable housing is an issue for Florida communities and impacts working families,” he said.

Turning to health care, DeSantis proposed $84.6 million to address the opioid epidemic and an additional $25.7 million for mental health needs.

He also proposes to fund the State Transportation Work Program at $9.92 billion to improve highways, bridges, airports and seaports.

“Our transportation infrastructure is not keeping up with demand,” he said.

DeSantis' budget includes $73.6 million for child welfare programs and $30.7 million in adoption subsidies and post-adoption services.

“I want to offer a bold approach that leaves no stone unturned for the safety and well-being of our children,” he said.

For more on the budget proposal, go to http://boldvisionforabrighterfuture.com/HomeFY20.htm.

