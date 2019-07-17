Property appraiser's wife to have sign swiping case reviewed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beverly Holland, the wife of the Duval County property appraiser who was charged with stealing a campaign sign belonging to the man who ran against her husband in the election has had her case moved into pretrial diversion, News4Jax learned Wednesday.

The petit theft charge against Holland was filed in April after Kurt Kraft traced the sign with a GPS tracker that he had placed on the sign. Kraft tracked the GPS to Queen's Harbour, a gated community.

PREVIOUS STORY: Property appraiser's wife accused of swiping opponent's campaign sign

Kraft was running against Jerry Holland, who was reelected as property appraiser in March.

Beverly Holland was not in court for the hearing Wednesday. Her case will be reviewed in August.

If Bevery Holland meets the conditions of pretrial deferment, the charge will be dropped.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.