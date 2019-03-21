Property appraiser's wife accused of swiping opponent's campaign sign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after a citywide election in which Republican Jerry Holland was reelected as Duval County's property appraiser, sources confirmed to News4Jax the politician's wife was accused of swiping a campaign sign belonging to her husband's opponent, Kurt Kraft.

According to Kraft, a Democrat, the sign was taken Saturday from outside the Stein Mart located on Atlantic Boulevard. The sign, which was equipped with a GPS device, was tracked to Queen's Harbour, a gated community.

Kraft said about 20 of his campaign signs were stolen weeks ago. It's unclear if the thefts are related.

"I’m tired of people stealing my signs," Kraft said. "It is illegal, and the people, the citizens of Duval County deserve a lot better."

Holland lives in Queen's Harbour with his wife, Beverly. In response to the accusation, Holland released a brief statement about his wife:

“She regrets what happened, and the emotions of the campaign got the best of her."

Holland coasted to a second term with nearly two-thirds of the vote.

