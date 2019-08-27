Key vote coming Tuesday on Duval's half-cent sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After weeks of debate, a key vote by Jacksonville City Council scheduled Tuesday night will determine if and when a half-cent sales tax referendum will appear on the ballot.

The move to let voters decide whether a new sales tax is needed to fix Duval County schools has remained up in the air since May when the school board voted to seek a special election.

The city has rejected the idea so far.

On Tuesday, there will be a few options on the table. City Council could move forward with the school board's request and hold a special election this year. It could vote on an amendment from Councilman Matt Carlucci to hold the referendum next year. Or it could withdraw the measure completely and bring it up at a later date.

The Jacksonville Public Education Fund is asking voters to pack Tuesday's meeting to show support for the measure. Along with members of the school board, they're demanding city council put the half-cent sales tax to voters this year. School board members said Monday they remain hopeful the sales tax will make it on the ballot this year, but some did express realistic concerns they may have to wait.

"There was a lot of consensuses with the board. We wanted to send a signal that yes we do have a plan. If you listen to the conversation around the table there was also a desire by a majority of board members to continue the conversation and actually have a workshop to work things out," board chairwoman, Lori Hershey said.

The Jacksonville Public Education Fund also believes the half-cent sales tax will fix and repair aging schools in the district. The organization says one of the main reasons the tax needs to be voted on this year as opposed to 2020 is because many schools need repairs to provide a safe, 21st Century learning environment for students.

They also said many of the schools in the worst condition are in high-poverty areas. The organization said they polled voters and found a majority would support the tax increase for public education.

If the tax is eventually approved, the Duval County School Board will also allow charter schools to get a bigger chunk of that money.

On Monday morning, the School Board approved a plan outlining how the money would be divided up between traditional and charter schools if a referendum for a half-cent sales tax to fund capital improvements for schools is ultimately put on the ballot.

Charter schools are public schools in that they offer free education, funded by taxpayers. Per-student funds are distributed equally to both. The difference is charters are managed privately and, in some cases, run as for-profit businesses.

Charter schools sometimes lease rather than own the buildings in which they operate. For some, that has been a bone of contention. The concern is spending tax dollars on leased space that can't be recouped should the charter school close. In the past, many school board members felt it was unfair charter schools would get money for upgrades when their buildings are not as old as traditional schools. The oldest charter school in Duval County was built 22 years ago, while the oldest traditional school is more than 100 years old.

In a 4-3 vote during a meeting Monday morning, the School Board approved the superintendent's recommendations, which included that all schools in the district -- traditional and charter -- get $5 per square foot for security enhancements, plus charter schools would get money based on need and ownership status.

