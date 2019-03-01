Student arrested, gun found at Highlands Middle School, principal says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student of a Northside Jacksonville middle school was arrested after a gun was discovered on campus, according to a message from the school's principal.

The recorded message from Jessica Guthrie, principal of Highlands Middle School, said the gun was found Wednesday. School leaders are working with law enforcement to investigate.

It's unclear if the gun was loaded.

"A firearm was discovered near the football field after one of our staff members noticed concerning behavior among two students in that area. Thanks to the staff member's vigilance, we were able to quickly intervene," the message stated.

Tony Hicks, a parents who coaches football at a nearby park, said the discovery is concerning.

"If we don’t keep our kids busy, they’re going to find some other kind of trouble to get into," Hicks said. "It is the family’s responsibility to make sure its locked up and safe.”

Guthrie said parents should monitor the items their children bring to school and remind them that any weapon brought on school grounds is a violation of the code of conduct.

By News4Jax record, this was the seventh incident regarding a gun on Duval County Public School grounds during the 2018-19 school year.

