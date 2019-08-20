Efforts to find fishermen firefighters grow as search enters 4th day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four days after two friends set out for a day of fishing, loved ones, fellow firefighters, local, state and federal agencies and dozens of volunteers remain optimistic they can be found alive.

Dozens of boaters lined up at sunrise Tuesday to continue searching for the two men -- firefighters who met years ago in the fire academy -- who never returned from a fishing trip Friday from Port Canaveral.

Late Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that crews had covered 46,800 miles of ocean, with an estimated 108 hours of active searching for Brian McCluney, who works for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and Justin Walker, another firefighter from Virginia.

Many of those were from JFRD or neighboring fire departments. JFRD Chief Keith Powers said searchers who launched from a boat ramp in Mayport covered 5,000 square miles of water Monday.

McCluney's wife, Stephanie, announced Monday afternoon that her husband's tackle bag was found 50 nautical miles off the coast of St. Augustine. The Coast Guard confirmed a volunteer who was assisting in the search discovered the bag.

"This is still absolutely a rescue mission," Powers said. "We are talking about a decorated combat veteran, a firefighter paramedic. This guy (McCluney) has the skills. He’s been raised on the water all his life."

News4Jax was on the water Monday aboard a 24-foot center console belonging to the Freedom Boat Club that is very similar to the one that's been missing since Friday. Its captain, Burke Bell, is also optimistic the men will be found.

"These guys are well trained. They know what they are doing. We are hoping they’ve got this under control," Capt. Burke Bell said. "The Coast Guard, they’re professionals. They’ve done it before many times. Just hoping the best."

Walker's wife, Natasha, posted online that anyone on the water in the area with a similar boat with a black T-top should mark the word "OK" with red tape on the roof so search aircraft won't take valuable time to make sure it's not the missing boat. She asked that people share her message to others "because we are finding out many on the coast still have not heard of this story at all!"

McCluney's wife, Stephanie, posted on her Facebook page about 2 p.m. Monday that her husband's tackle bag had been found, and she confirmed it was his.

"I wholeheartedly believe this is a bread crumb they (threw) overboard to say, “We are here, come find us,'" she wrote. "I am standing firm on my face in prayer and that this be our Lord and savior guiding our path. Please continue to send prayers, donations to aid the search at JFRD.com."

The find of the tackle bag allowed searchers an area to focus their search, and that's where efforts will begin on Tuesday.

JFRD will grid the area and begin giving assignments again at 7 a.m. Tuesday from Mayport boat ramp. Volunteers who have boats capable of searching between 30 and 60 miles offshore safely were asked to volunteer. For those who don't have a boat but still want to help, donations can be made at JFRD.com.

“I think it’s outstanding to have that many people give up their time and efforts to find this two gentleman," volunteer Patrick Sawyer said Tuesday. "It’s what the community’s about. It’s what it's supposed to be: helping people when they need it.”

We are looking for volunteeers tomorrow who have boats capable of searching between 30-60 miles offshore safely..meet at Mayport boat ramp at 7 am....bring binoculars and SAT phone if you have them.

If you don’t have a boat and want to help...donations at https://t.co/b1jIXB0TtN — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 19, 2019

According to the Coast Guard, two 87-foot patrol boats searched coastal waters from the Port Canaveral area up north to Jacksonville -- and about 80 miles offshore -- on Monday. Over the weekend, the search went as far north as Charleston, South Carolina.

Powers said some of the larger boats that left out of Mayport asked if they should stay through the night Monday, and he called for volunteers with boats capable of safely helping offshore to join the search on Tuesday when the weather should be even better than Monday. Coast Guard crews also searched overnight.

McCluney and Walker were last seen fishing in McCluney's 24-foot center console boat. The Coast Guard was alerted at 8 p.m. Friday when they never returned to shore and weren't receiving texts or calls.

In addition to dozens of off-duty firefighters who donated their time and their boats, they were joined by Flagler County firefighters and dozens of civilian boaters and fishermen volunteers also joined the search.

"Someone needs help, so we are trying to go out there and see what we can do," volunteer Joe Larsen said. "If I am broke down or capsized, I want everybody to come look for me. That’s why I am doing it."

TJ Mundy, another volunteer, shared the same sentiment Tuesday morning as he geared up to head out on the water. “I was very fortunate I was able to get a lot of donations from friends and family to help cover the fuel costs. It’s just important to be available as a fisherman and try to pay it forward in case anything ever happened to me."

A Navy plane and Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations aircraft joined the search Monday morning. A Coast Guard HC-130 aircraft from Clearwater was also searching. There were at least three other aircraft searching Monday.

Others, including those from First Coast Navy Fire Stations 3 and 4, scoured the beaches at Naval Station Mayport on Monday looking for anything that may have come ashore that might be connected to the missing boaters.

Nassau County firefighters and two boats from the sheriff's office also joined in the search. They focused on a specific grid spanning 40 to 60 miles out from Peters Point Park to Cumberland.

Although the boaters launched Friday morning from Port Canaveral, the current could have pushed these boaters north into the waters off Jacksonville's shores, so firefighters and others are combing the beaches of North Florida and spent much of Sunday in private boats off the coast of Northeast Florida.

"If they're in the Gulf Stream, their drift becomes faster and so that extends out the amount of locations to where they could be," said Capt. Jim Suber.

Powers said firefighters in Jacksonville will continue the search until their fellow firefighters are found.

"Firefighters have a unique bond. It’s a 24 on 48 off schedule. We live together for a third of our life in those fire stations. We eat together, we laugh together (and) when something bad is going on, we cry together. When word got out the entire department we had numerous departments they’re all offering service, it’s a unique bond and it’s shared throughout the country," Powers said.

We started early as the sun broke today gridding our the area and giving assignments...we will do it again tomorrow at 7am from Mayport boat ramp. #keepthefaith #prayingforourbrothers pic.twitter.com/7KHGrlwjEw — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 19, 2019

Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, said if anyone can get through this and make it out OK, it's McCluney.

"That's what we do. When firefighters are in a bad situation, they figure a way out of that. So, with Brian's experience in the fire service and military experience, (he's a) very decorated veteran, if anyone can get out of this, he can. He's always worked at some of the busiest places. Those are the kind of people always wanting to be in the action and go and do. So, he is a really fine individual, just a good family man. And we are praying for him," Wyse said.

Wyse and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department say they will not rest until McCluney is found.

"There's 1,600 people up here in Jacksonville praying for a good outcome and doing everything we can to help in the search and help support the family. We've had firefighters from his crew (31) down there with the family since yesterday (Saturday) morning," Wyse said.

McCluney is not just a firefighter but also a Navy veteran and has been married to his high school sweetheart for 15 years. They have two children, ages 6 and 8.

Anyone with information about the boaters or who can help in the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 904-714-7565.

