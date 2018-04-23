Fallen Gilchrist County deputies to be laid to rest

TRENTON, Fla. - Two Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies shot to death last week inside a Trenton restaurant will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

A public viewing and funeral service are planned for Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25.

Alachua County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Brett Rhodenizer announced that the viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bell Middle/High School in Trenton. It will be immediately followed by the non-denominational service at 11 a.m.

Graveside honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Bronson Cemetery.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, at the City Hall in Trenton and at the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, sheriff's deputies could be seen guarding the doors of the Watson Funeral Home, where the bodies of both men were being held until Tuesday's services.

The funeral home in Trenton is located less than a mile from where the deputies were killed inside a Chinese restaurant.

Authorities said John Hubert Highnote, 59, fatally shot Ramirez and Lindsey at the Ace China restaurant Thursday afternoon, and then went to his car and killed himself.

A memorial in front of the restaurant continued to grow Monday as law enforcement officers, some from as far away as upstate New York, arrived in Trenton to pay their respects before attending Tuesday's services.

IMAGES: Memorial for fallen Gilchrist deputies continues to grow

Family members of Ramirez spoke with News4Jax shortly after arriving from El Paso, Texas.

They were visibly upset but wanted the world to know that Ramirez was a great father to his two children, a 4-year-old and a baby. They also said he was an all-around good person.

Marina Thomas, the daughter of the chaplain for the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, said her father is also taking the deaths of the two deputies very hard.

“It doesn't hit him until he gets home. He’s able to keep it together, but when he gets home to my mom, it sinks in and it’s hard," Thomas said. "But he’s been the backbone and the rock for all these people, so I’m very proud of him.”

Ramirez leaves behind a wife, along with his two young children. He had seven years of law enforcement experience, serving at the Williston Police Department and the Levy County Sheriff's Office before joining the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office in 2016.

Lindsey, who the sheriff said worked on Ramirez's shift, served more than three years with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, first joining the agency in 2013.

