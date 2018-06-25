18-year-old Flagler County girl missing for 8 months

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office asked for help Monday tracking down at 18-year-old woman, who has been missing about eight months.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Samantha Lynn Posella, of Palm Coast, was last seen Oct. 24, 2017. Investigators said Monday she may have been victim of a crime.

Kindra Dixon, who was believed to be the last person to see Posella, drove Posella to work on the day of her disappearance, the Sheriff's Office said. Dixon also told investigators she saw Posella walking home on the evening of October 24.

The Sheriff's Office said Dixon has since provided several inconsistent statements to law enforcement. Dixon and her boyfriend, Roy Edward Casey, are persons of interest in Posella's disappearance.

A day after her disappearance, a deputy visited Posella's home on Llama Trail. She was 17-years-old at the time. Posella's father told the deputy his daughter had been "acting out" for a couple of weeks and left the home on foot.

Posella is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.