Deputies: Man charged almost $3K on elderly neighbor's bank card

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old Flagler County man is accused of running up $2,900 in charges on his elderly neighbor's bank card while the neighbor was out of town on vacation.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the victim reported the fraudulent charges, and investigators were able to pinpoint when and where they were made, but the real break came when the victim got an errant package in the mail.

The package was in his name, but the address was for his neighbor, Kyle George, deputies said.

The package contained parts for a Chevy truck, which is what George drives, deputies said, and the victim said George had been inside his home before he went on vacation.

Investigators then dug into the evidence from the purchase locations and spotted a truck matching George's at several of them.

Video surveillance from inside Kohl's in Palm Coast also showed George making purchases with the victim's credit card, deputies said. Flagler County detectives also found video of George inside the Bunnell Department of Motor Vehicles, using his neighbor's credit card to register a vehicle.

George was taken into custody last month and charged with five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a person over 60 years of age and fraudulent use of a credit card. He posted bail on a $15,000 bond and was released.

"Our detectives did a great job in piecing this puzzle together," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This is a guy who thinks he is above the law and shouldn't have to work for his money like the rest of us. He takes the term ‘bad neighbor' to a whole new level."

Since initially reporting this crime, the victim has discovered more fraudulent charges on a separate credit card totaling over $11,000, investigators said. The case is ongoing and more charges may be coming.

