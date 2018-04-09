Flagler Sheriff to take role of 911 dispatcher

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Rick Staly, the sheriff of Flagler County, is taking the role of a 911 dispatcher as part of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

Sheriff Staly affectionately refers to the dispatchers as "invisible heroes." He will be answering emergency phone calls Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to show his support.

"These dedicated individuals are the first ones on the line during someone's worst hour," Staly said. "They remain calm and reassure the caller that help is on the way."

Telecommunications Week is celebrated each year during the second week in April to show gratitude to dispatchers and other public safety communications staff who help during emergencies.

Several events honoring dispatchers will take place throughout the week.

Sheriff Rick Staly takes role of dispatcher in 2017. (Courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

