Deputies: Man charged in Flagler County child sex case

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man is facing child sex charges after he was accused of a molesting a Flagler County teenager in January.

Flagler County deputies were contacted Jan. 4 about a sex offense in Palm Coast. They investigated and learned that Sam Andolina had been accused of touching a victim between 12-18 years old.

The victim's mother told investigators that when she confronted Andolina about the allegations, he accused the teen of molesting him and said he didn't tell her because he thought it would be “an awkward situation.”

The victim’s older sibling told law enforcement that in the days after the victim was sexually assaulted, Andolina lingered around the children’s bedrooms as if he was afraid to leave them alone.

After the allegations were reported to authorities, Andolina left the area and had been living in Cape Coral until he was arrested earlier this month on charges of sexual battery and lewd/lascivious molestation.

He was returned to Flagler County and is being held on $150,000 bond.

