Repeat offender found with 10+ grams of fentanyl could face life in prison

A repeat offender could face life in prison after Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found over 10 grams of fentanyl in a secret compartment of his car during a traffic stop last month.

A detective obtained a search warrant May 24 for a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was being temporarily stored at John's Towing in Bunnell. Detectives said found a hidden compartment that had a gun and a black bag inside.

The black bag had more than 100 different sized bags containing fentanyl, a combination of fentanyl and heroin, and MDPV (a drug similar to ecstasy) according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives went to the Flagler County jail later that day to tell Corey Lynch, 36, of the evidence they had found in his car. He was already in custody on a previous arrest.

The Sheriff's Office said after he Lynch confessed, he was charged with armed trafficking of fentanyl, armed possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of MDPV.

Lynch has a criminal record in Flagler County dating back to May 2010 when he was first arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault. Since then, Lynch has been arrested multiple times on an array of charges, including burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fentanyl possession.

"This is a career criminal who obviously has no respect for the law and has not learned his lesson," Staly said. "Our deputies, detectives and our Special Investigations Unit have done a great job getting him off the streets."

Lynch is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

