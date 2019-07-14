Teen arrested in deadly shooting of 17-year-old boy

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced Sunday that a teenager was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

Benjamin Sean Allen, 16, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, Staly said. The shooting stemmed from a drug deal, which was setup over Snapchat.

After investigators spoke to a witness, Staly said, they learned Elijah Rizvan, 17, had setup a drug deal to sell marijuana. Rizvan was shot and killed during the deal.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teen killed in Palm Coast shooting

"We believe this was a planned and deliberate murder," Staly said during a news conference on Sunday. "This is the second young man murdered in Palm Coast this year. Parents, get involved with your children's life. Know what they're doing on Snapchat. Know what they're doing on all the different social media that they are using."

According to Staly, deputies were able to track down a silver car that was spotted leaving the scene of the shooting using video surveillance. They located a witness using Snapchat. Investigators searched Allen's residence where they located the clothing Allen was believed to have been wearing at the time of the shooting.

During an interview, Allen admitted to being in the vehicle with three witnesses, Staly said. The investigation was ongoing and additional charges were likely, the Sheriff's Office said.

