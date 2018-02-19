Statewide vigils tonight for victims of Parkland shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vigils are happening all around the state Monday to remember and honor the 17 lives lost in the South Florida school shooting.

Local pastors are organizing prayer meetings to comfort those following the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. Bethel Baptist Church, just north of the FSCJ Downtown Campus, will hold a candlelight vigil Monday night. It’s one of many being organized by Florida PTA, the largest statewide volunteer association working exclusively on behalf of children.

Twenty two candlelight vigils will be held at 7 p.m. (See full list below.)

Also Monday, St. Augustine residents will get the chance to air their concerns at an event called #EnoughIsEnough. From 9 to 11 a.m. at Davenport Park, the public is invited out to write letters to the government, requesting gun laws to change. Children are also invited to write cards of sympathy.

Sunday night, Pastor Tim Cole of West Friendship Baptist Church lead a prayer circle outside the Duval County School Board building on the Southbank.He wants to offer hope to the staff, students and parents in Duval County.

He said unfortunately bad things happen, but we need to be prepared.

“I planned it because it was well needed. We need prayer. They've already taken prayer out of school and I think that's another reason why things are happening now,” Cole said.

In addition to the Bethel Baptist Church vigil, there here are other locations around the state:

Alachua County:

Alachua County Public School Offices - 620 E. University Ave., Gainesville



Broward County:

Glades Middle School - 16700 Bass Creek Road, Miramar

Crystal Lake Middle School - 3551 NE 3rd Ave, Pompano Beach

Horizon Elementary School - 2101 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise

Betti Stradling Park - 10301 Wiles Road, Coral Springs

Escambia County:

East Brent Baptist Church - 4801 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola

Hillsborough County:

Curtis Hixon Park - 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa

Indian River County:

Vero Beach High School Stadium - 1707 16th Street, Vero Beach

Leon County:

School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre PTA - The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee, 2415 N Monroe St., Tallahassee

Martin County:

Stuart Memorial Park - 300 SE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart

Miami-Dade County:

Coral Gables United Church of Christ - 2 p.m. - 3010 De Soto Blvd Coral Gables

Hialeah Gardens Sr High School - 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens

The Bethel Church - 14440 Lincoln Blvd Miami

Orange County:

Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center - 445 W. Amelia Street, Orlando

Palm Beach County:

Libby Wesley Amphitheatre - 2 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach

Pasco County:

Sims Park - 6341 Bank St., New Port Richey

Land O Lakes Recreational Complex Pavilion - 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park Pavilion - 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

Pinellas County:

Tarpon Springs High School - 6 p.m. - 1411 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs

Ponce de Leon Elementary - 1301 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Clearwater

Seminole County:

Winter Park Masonic Park - 1495 Grand Rd., Winter Park, 32792

Unless otherwise noted, the vigils begin at 7 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been created to benefit those affected by the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School.

