Statewide vigils tonight for victims of Parkland shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vigils are happening all around the state Monday to remember and honor the 17 lives lost in the South Florida school shooting.
Local pastors are organizing prayer meetings to comfort those following the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. Bethel Baptist Church, just north of the FSCJ Downtown Campus, will hold a candlelight vigil Monday night. It’s one of many being organized by Florida PTA, the largest statewide volunteer association working exclusively on behalf of children.
Twenty two candlelight vigils will be held at 7 p.m. (See full list below.)
Also Monday, St. Augustine residents will get the chance to air their concerns at an event called #EnoughIsEnough. From 9 to 11 a.m. at Davenport Park, the public is invited out to write letters to the government, requesting gun laws to change. Children are also invited to write cards of sympathy.
Sunday night, Pastor Tim Cole of West Friendship Baptist Church lead a prayer circle outside the Duval County School Board building on the Southbank.He wants to offer hope to the staff, students and parents in Duval County.
He said unfortunately bad things happen, but we need to be prepared.
“I planned it because it was well needed. We need prayer. They've already taken prayer out of school and I think that's another reason why things are happening now,” Cole said.
In addition to the Bethel Baptist Church vigil, there here are other locations around the state:
Alachua County:
Alachua County Public School Offices - 620 E. University Ave., Gainesville
Broward County:
Glades Middle School - 16700 Bass Creek Road, Miramar
Crystal Lake Middle School - 3551 NE 3rd Ave, Pompano Beach
Horizon Elementary School - 2101 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise
Betti Stradling Park - 10301 Wiles Road, Coral Springs
Escambia County:
East Brent Baptist Church - 4801 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola
Hillsborough County:
Curtis Hixon Park - 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa
Indian River County:
Vero Beach High School Stadium - 1707 16th Street, Vero Beach
Leon County:
School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre PTA - The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee, 2415 N Monroe St., Tallahassee
Martin County:
Stuart Memorial Park - 300 SE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart
Miami-Dade County:
Coral Gables United Church of Christ - 2 p.m. - 3010 De Soto Blvd Coral Gables
Hialeah Gardens Sr High School - 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens
The Bethel Church - 14440 Lincoln Blvd Miami
Orange County:
Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center - 445 W. Amelia Street, Orlando
Palm Beach County:
Libby Wesley Amphitheatre - 2 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach
Pasco County:
Sims Park - 6341 Bank St., New Port Richey
Land O Lakes Recreational Complex Pavilion - 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes
Wesley Chapel District Park Pavilion - 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
Pinellas County:
Tarpon Springs High School - 6 p.m. - 1411 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs
Ponce de Leon Elementary - 1301 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Clearwater
Seminole County:
Winter Park Masonic Park - 1495 Grand Rd., Winter Park, 32792
Unless otherwise noted, the vigils begin at 7 p.m.
A GoFundMe has been created to benefit those affected by the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School.
